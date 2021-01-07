Lubbock ISD superintendent talks COVID-19 response, vaccines for educators

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo, said she is “thankful” that the district has avoided a major coronavirus outbreak.

“We have a really incredible staff that has made sure that our students and educators are safe,” said Rollo.

As of January 7, Lubbock ISD reported 2,145 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. 2,027 recoveries have been reported.

Compared to other large districts in the state, Lubbock ISD’s case totals are relatively low. Monterey High School has had the most confirmed cases on a single campus with 249.

Rollo said consistent mask enforcement throughout the district has also minimized the spread.

“We require masks at all indoor activities, and capacity at basketball games has been reduced, as well,” said Rollo.

Rollo said the vaccination process for Lubbock ISD educators has been slower than expected.

“We ended up focusing on our employees who are 65 and older and those who have comorbidities,” said Rollo. “We weren’t able to get to our kindergarten, first, second and third-grade teachers yet just because of the availability of the vaccine.”

Rollo said the district hopes every staff member who volunteers will receive the Moderna vaccine soon.