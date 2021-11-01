Lubbock ISD superintendent to meet with concerned citizens about future of Dupre Elementary after closing announced last month

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Compact in a news release over the weekend announced Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo will meeting with concerned citizens about the future of Dupre Elementary, 2008 Avenue T, after news broke last month the school would close at the end of the school year. The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 1, inside the Dupre cafeteria.

In October, EverythingLubbock.com confirmed a few basic details from Lubbock ISD. The issue for school administrators is the cost per student, LISD confirmed. Many of the students will be transferred to Brown Elementary or there will also be an option to attend Carmona-Harrison Elementary School.

Dupre fell to less than 200 students, LISD said, and sending the children to other schools will provide better resources for the children. LISD said no teachers will lose their jobs.

Lubbock Compact said in the release that the “district’s stated reasoning of ‘declining enrollment’ for the closure has also raised questions due to reports that two groups of students were recently removed from Dupre and sent elsewhere, which contributed to the numbers declining.”

The district received backlash about the “unexpected announcement” resulted in a meeting being called to discuss the future of the school, the release said.