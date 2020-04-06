Lubbock ISD talks safe meal-handling, while feeding thousands of children

As children on the South Plains learn from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lubbock ISD has committed to providing safe meals.

In this weeks’ Out & About, Erin Gregg, Lubbock ISD Assistant Director of Communication, visited with Lori Johnson, Lubbock ISD Child Nutrition Director, about how they practice safe meal-handling.

The 16 curbside site locations can be found at www.LubbockISD.org/healthupdates under Meal Information, along with a Google Map that is updated daily with the 24 bus routes, their stops, and their times of arrival.

(Information provided by Lubbock ISD.)

For more information, click the video above.