Lubbock ISD to delay start time Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD will delay the start of classes for Tuesday morning due to winter weather.
LISD said:
Lubbock ISD classes are delayed for Tuesday, October 27 due to inclement weather affecting road conditions tomorrow morning. Students are to report to class by 10 a.m. and buses will run on a two-hour delay. Staff should report to their schools using extreme caution, but in ample time to prepare for students. Both students and staff are advised to take home electronic devices to be prepared in case of the need for at-home instruction for all.