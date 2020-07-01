Lubbock ISD to discuss plans for upcoming school year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock ISD is hosting a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the district’s planning efforts and educational options for the upcoming school year.

The event is scheduled to be at Miller Elementary School, 6705 Joliet Drive, at 9:00 a.m.

According to a release sent out by the district, Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo plans to provide information about flexible learning options for families, safety protocols to keep students and staff safe at school and communication efforts to keep families informed.

EverythingLubbock.com plans to stream the news conference live on our website along with the KLBK and KAMC Facebook pages.