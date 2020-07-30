Lubbock ISD to focus on social and emotional readiness for new school year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ISD said they will provide their students with resources and tools to adapt to new protocols put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martha Dodge, social emotional coordinator for LISD said after students have spent six months away from school their administration has prepared to make it an easier transition for students.

“One of the biggest factors that we’re preparing for is creating routine and systems and predictability with kids so they feel safe not just physically but socially and emotionally safe as they enter back into our campuses,” she said.

She said LISD has hired mental health professionals at the district level and additional licensed specialists in school psychology.

Dodge said when it comes to virtual learning, it’s important not just to focus on academics but to work on helping students feel a sense of community and that their teachers will focus on creating an inclusive environment.

“Things like a morning meeting where we are just spending some time in connection, not even talking necessarily about the academics, but making sure we are checking in on how students are doing emotionally,” she said.

Danielle Ratliff said she is sending two of her children back to school after they decided they wanted to learn in person.

“I feel that kids do need a social life beyond just what’s at the home,” she said “They’ve spent their entire summer inside the house unfortunately, but sending them back to school will allow them to have that social life.”

Ratliff said she’s excited about the new school year and has confidence in the new protocols for her kids.

“LISD has taken a lot of precautions and they have actually communicated that very well throughout the entire summer on how they plan on keeping the school safe,” she said.