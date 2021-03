Erin Gregg, the Assistant Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about how the district makes it easy for families with incoming Pre-K students to get enrolled in their new classes.

Their Pre-Kindergarten Kick-Off is scheduled for Friday, April 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the central office, located on 19th and Avenue Q.

