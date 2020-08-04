Lubbock ISD to host drive-thru registration event Wednesday

This is a press release form Lubbock Independent School District.

Lubbock ISD is hosting a drive-thru registration event tomorrow to assist families with registering their children for the 2020-2021 school year that begins on August 17.

Free school supplies will be provided for the first 200 students registered at the event. District staff will be available to help families with the online registration process, required documentation, and answer questions about the upcoming school year. Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

The option for families to select virtual learning is available until 7 p.m. tomorrow in the online registration form at www.LubbockISD.org/registration.

The event is from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.