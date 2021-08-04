Lubbock ISD to host second annual Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

Lubbock ISD is hosting the second annual Drive-Thru Registration event on Thursday to assist families with registering their children for the 2021-2022 school year that begins on August 18.

Free school supplies will be provided for the first 200 students registered at the event, courtesy of United Supermarkets. District staff will be available to help families with the online registration process, required documentation, and answer questions about the upcoming school year. Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

The event is from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday. August 5, at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.

