Lubbock ISD to host teacher job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Independent School District.

The Lubbock ISD Human Resources Department is hosting the annual Teacher Job Fair tomorrow, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Monterey High School.

Principals from all district campuses will be in attendance to meet with candidates. Advance registration is not required, but attendees are encouraged to apply online at www.LubbockISD.org by selecting “I Want To > Apply for a Job” and bring resumes. Interviews will take place onsite with eligible candidates.

Representatives will also be present to answer questions about alternative certification options for attendees interested in pursuing a career in education.

The event is from 9 – 11:30 a.m. in the Monterey High School cafeteria, 3211 47th St.