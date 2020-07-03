Lubbock ISD to offer both in-person and virtual learning for 2020-2021 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District announced Thursday that they will be offering both in-person and virtual learning options for students this upcoming year.

Although many aspects of education are still subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lubbock ISD parents will be able to decide whether or not their child attends school in-person or virtually.

“We are going to have testing available for our staffs, and we have had testing available for our students as we’ve needed to, but as far as whether or not that will be required we are still waiting for guidance on that,” said Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD.

Although schools plan to offer both in-person and virtual learning, it is unclear if COVID-19 testing will be required and when students will have to wear masks.

“We will wear [masks] as appropriate and then adults will wear them except for when they are giving instructions,” said Rollo.

To minimize student interaction and potential virus spread, school officials are working on a plan for how students will switch classes, attend recess and eat lunch among other school activities.

“In the classroom we will have the desks spread apart as far as we can,” said Rollo. “We will have some cases where the teachers move instead of the students and we are looking at ways we can stagger bell schedules so fewer students are in the hallways.”

Teachers and custodial staff have also been trained on how to properly sanitize items and surfaces.

However, some are concerned that more needs to be done to ensure student safety.

“I’d like to see them get their temperature checked, every student and every parent that comes in to drop them off as well,” said Lala Chavez, School Board and Trustees for District 1. “Because they’re kids – they’re going to touch things. I think we’re taking precautions for the children, other children, the teachers and their families when they go home.”

For those that opt for online learning, all resources that are currently available in-person will be made accessible in a virtual format. Grab and go lunches will also be offered.

Lubbock ISD is looking to place teachers that are experienced at teaching online in this position to ensure that students learning virtually don’t fall behind. Parents will also be able to switch their student from virtual learning to in-person every nine week grading period, if they choose.

Rollo said they will be sending out a survey later this week for parents to decide what their child’s schooling will look like this year. She said parents should complete the survey by August 3.