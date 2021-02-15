Lubbock ISD to provide meal services Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock ISD announced it will provide meal services for any child age 18 and under, due to the district going strictly virtual on Tuesday because of wintry weather.

Read the full statement from Lubbock ISD below for locations meal services will be provided Tuesday:

Good afternoon, Lubbock ISD families:

While instruction on Tuesday, February 16 will be virtual over electronic devices, Lubbock ISD, Aramark, and Durham Transportation will provide meal service at five campus locations on that date. Meals may be picked up for any child, age 18 and under, at the following campuses between noon and 1 p.m.

Coronado High School – 4910 29th Dr. (look for school bus parked by tennis courts)

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (look for school bus parked on east side of building)

O.L. Slaton Middle School – 1602 32nd St. (look for school bus parked on south side at front door)

Dunbar College Preparatory Academy – 2010 E 26th St. (look for school bus parked near front door)

Matthews Alternative High School – 417 N Akron Ave. (curbside pass out on south side of building)

One meal bag will be provided per child which will include one breakfast and one lunch meal. Buses will not deliver to neighborhoods. Thank you for your support of Lubbock ISD.