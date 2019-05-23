Lubbock ISD Trustees announce new administrator and principal assignments

(From left to right) Lisa Ramirez, Anissa Briseno, Melissa Hernandez and Lori Alexander. Images from LISD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock ISD:

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees named administrator and principal assignments at their meeting this morning [Thursday].

Dr. Lisa Ramirez was named the new Chief Innovation Officer for Lubbock ISD. She currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. Ramirez has worked for the U.S. Department of Education since 2006 and has worked in various positions, including director of the Office of Migrant Education and director of the Office of School Support and Rural Programs. Prior to work at the federal level, Ramirez was the principal of Ramirez Charter School in Lubbock ISD from 2004-2006. She began her career in education in 1992 as a teacher in Tahoka ISD.

Anissa Briseno is the new principal for Roberts Elementary School. Briseno has been the assistant principal since 2015. She began her career in Lubbock ISD as a teacher at Parkway Elementary School in 2011. Briseno earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies from West Texas A&M University. She earned her teacher certification from the Region XI Education Service Center, her ESL certification from the Region IV Education Service Center, and her principal certification from Lamar University. She is replacing Shirley Hutchins, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Melissa Hernandez is the new principal for Ramirez Elementary School. She currently serves as the bilingual/ESL education coordinator for Lubbock ISD. She began her career in the district in 1997 as a teacher at Bean Elementary School, where she was also an assistant principal. Hernandez earned her bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies and master’s degree in bilingual education from Texas Tech University. She also holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Lubbock Christian University. She is replacing Nancy Parker, who is moving out of the area at the end of the school year

Lori Alexander has been assigned as the new principal for the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. She currently serves as the executive principal for the Estacado High School feeder pattern, of which four schools will be under the direction of the Lubbock Partnership Network this fall. Previously, Alexander was the principal at Dunbar College Preparatory Academy for three years and has been as a principal in Lubbock since 2003. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in elementary education from Lubbock Christian University. Alexander is ending her 28th school year in Lubbock ISD.

