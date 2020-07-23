Lubbock ISD trustees approve extracurricular participation for virtual students

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock Independent School District announced they will allow students who are voluntarily participating in an all-remote learning method, to be able to participate in in University Interscholastic League (UIL) extracurricular activities and elective courses for the next school year, according to an LISD press release.

The following is a press release from LISD:

The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees voted this morning to permit students who opt for remote instruction to participate in University Interscholastic League (UIL) extracurricular activities and elective courses for the 2020-2021 school year.

By a vote of 6-1 (Trustee Mayfield voting nay) trustees approved this resolution: A student who is voluntarily participating in an all-remote instructional method, whether synchronous or asynchronous, shall be permitted to participate in any extracurricular activity, practice, or performance for the grading period in which the student is receiving all-remote instruction or any elective course open only to students participating in a particular UIL activity.

The UIL previously clarified that students participating in remote instruction may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements, but districts may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation. Lubbock ISD will enforce eligibility and attendance requirements whether students are participating in remote or face-to-face instruction. As an additional requirement for participation, trustees ruled that students opting for remote instruction or face-to-face will have to attend the class period assigned for UIL and extracurricular activities, and electives.

“The Texas Education Agency made it clear that the participation decision was for all extracurricular activities, elective courses, and UIL events, “ said Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “We could not pick and choose the activities in which students may or may not participate. This also affects all students who are enrolled in Career and Technical Education courses. The approval of this resolution will allow these students to continue on their career pathways and stay enrolled in their coherent sequence of courses.”

Lubbock ISD has posted the courses offered through remote instruction at www.LubbockISD.org/VirtualSchool. Questions regarding these courses should be directed to communications@LubbockISD.net.

Dr. Rollo added, “Now that this decision has been made, it’s important for families to register their children for classes immediately and let us know if they are opting for face-to-face or remote instruction.”

Families can register online at www.LubbockISD.org/registration. The selection for face-to-face or remote instruction is on screen nine in the online registration system. The Lubbock ISD Help Desk is available to assist with registration questions and technical issues at helpdesk@LubbockISD.org or 806-219-0190.