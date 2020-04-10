Lubbock issues 21 citations & counting for violating social distancing orders

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Thursday, 21 citations had been issued for non-compliance of Mayor Dan Pope’s disaster declarations.

Twenty of those had been issued to adults, with one being issued to a juvenile. EverythingLubbock.com obtained copies of the 20 citations from the Lubbock Municipal Court.

Each violation carries a fine and fees totaling $1,076 according to the Lubbock Municipal Court.

Of the 20 issued to adults, 19 were for gatherings that violated Governor Greg Abbott’s March 19 executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

Eleven citations were issued on March 28 just after 11:00 p.m. for violating the mass-gathering order.

Another 8 citations were issued just before 9:00 p.m. April 1 at the closed Legacy Play Village for violating the same order.

One citation, issued March 26 at a nail salon, was for violating the mayor’s March 24 disaster declaration that closed all personal services businesses.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19