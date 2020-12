LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock jazz musician and West Texas Walk of Fame inductee James “J.T.” Braxton died on Tuesday, according to Lubbock ISD. He was 101.

Braxton was born on September 18, 1919, and taught at several LISD schools. He was inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2017, along with his son, Thomas Braxton.

“Both his music and his positive influence on students’ lives have served as inspiration for many,” the LISD website said.