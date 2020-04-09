Lubbock jobless claims soar past 7,000, over 20 times higher than February

LUBBOCK, Texas — Unemployment continues to soar across the South Plains, and specifically Lubbock. More than 9,000 people have filed for unemployment in surrounding counties and 7,000 of those are from Lubbock alone.

“It is rather above normal, above average,” said Martin Aguirre, CEO of Texas Workforce Solutions. “Two months ago it was only 3 percent, now we are estimating at least 4-5 percent in March and it’s been snowballing ever since.”

To put that in perspective – in February 2020, 453 people filed for unemployment in the South Plains, and 315 for those living in Lubbock. That is more than 25 times higher in just 31 days.

“A majority of these numbers are coming because of the mass layoffs that companies have had to do,” said Aguirre. “Hopefully they will rebound once the pandemic is over, but we do expect more claims to be filed as we head into March.

If you have recently become unemployed, you are encouraged to file your claim HERE. The best hours to do so are from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.