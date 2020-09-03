Lubbock judge provides information on nationwide eviction moratorium

LUBBOCK, Texas — Justice of the Peace Jim Hansen said Thursday that guidelines were released by the Texas Supreme Court concerning a nationwide eviction moratorium that will begin Friday.

According to Hansen, a person covered by this moratorium cannot be evicted based on non-payment of rent between Friday, September 4 and December 31 of 2020.

Hansen said people covered by the moratorium must provide their landlord or property manager a Declaration Form saying they are “unable to pay full rent or house payment due to substantial loss of household income, and that an eviction would likely render the individual homeless.”

Hansen said the moratorium only applies to nonpayment of rent evictions.

In March, the Texas Supreme Court halted nonpayment evictions, however it ended sometime prior to the nationwide moratorium being enacted.

Read the full release by Justice Jim Hansen below:

Guidelines have been released concerning the Center for Disease Control’s Nationwide Eviction Moratorium, which begins tomorrow. The order provides that a “covered person” may not be evicted for non-payment of rent may not be evicted between September 4, 2020 and the end of the year.

A “covered person” must provide their landlord or property manager with a Declaration Form saying they are unable to pay full rent or house payment due to substantial loss of household income, and that an eviction would likely render the individual homeless.

There are also a number of other requirements in the Declaration.

The Declaration only applies to nonpayment of rent evictions.

I have added a link with a wealth of information on the Moratorium and Declaration Form on my website, which can be reached by googling “Judge Jim Hansen”.