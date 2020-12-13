Lubbock judge Ruben Reyes dies after battle with COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — State District Judge Ruben Reyes died after being ill with COVID-19. County Judge Curtis Parrish confirmed the information which was posted Saturday on social media. Parrish also said a statement would be released.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

Reyes was appointed by then-Governor Rick Perry in 2006 as the judge of the 72nd District Court which covers both Lubbock and Crosby County. Reyes won re-election several times since then. He was also the Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct, which promotes public trust in the judiciary and has the power to discipline judges for misconduct.