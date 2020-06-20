Lubbock Juneteenth 2020 event draws in art and entertainment

LUBBOCK Texas- Lubbock Juneteenth 2020 kicked off its event at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts on Friday.

The event, hosted by the East Lubbock Art House, had an attendance of more than 200 people.

Sixteen-year-old artist Marcella was the youngest artist at the event, and it was her art’s public debut.

“I’ve never done an art show and I really wanted people to see my work,” she said.

She said Juneteenth 2020 in particular was an exciting place to show her work for the first time.

“There’s this great expression of black culture and people showing their art and music and good food. It’s just kind of celebrating everything you know,” she said.

Paulina Nopal, another artist at the event, said Juneteenth is not only a celebration of freedoms but an opportunity to unite.

“I wanted to celebrate along with my community. I am a person of color and I wanted to help my community here in Lubbock as much as I can,” she said.

She said she hopes to spread a message through her artwork.

“We just wanted to show that everyone is represented no matter your gender, sexuality, race, ethnicity, and everyone is just united,” she said.

Danielle East, an organizer of the event, said she and her team faced some challenges in putting the event together.

“I feel like a lot of things were based out of the pandemic, like you got a raffle ticket if you were wearing a mask and a lot of things went into it, so we needed a bigger space that had bathrooms and easy access to sinks,” she said.

Despite the changes, attendees at the event like Terroderick Graves said it was worth it.

“You know I’m glad that we do this every June regardless of what’s going on, it still feels good to be out, to be live, be free and all that’s been going on,” he said.

