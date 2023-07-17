LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury believed two girls were indeed the victims of sexual abuse by Cornelius Williams, 35. The girls were ages 8 and 10 respectively at the time.

Evidence at trial indicated the abuse happened over the course of three years or more. The charge against him was Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

During the trial, prosecutor Cassie Nesbitt said, “He was showing them porn, because he was teaching them this behavior is normal.”

Defense attorney Matt Morrow asked his own question of the jury.

“How can anyone prove a negative?”

Morrow said the prosecution did not bring up enough evidence. There was no DNA test and no scar tissue. He said there should be physical evidence.

“The law requires the state to prove beyond all reasonable doubt,” Morrow said. “The law requires that you have to know beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Nesbitt asked jurors, “How does a child know that when a penis touches a vagina, it hurts? How does a child know that when you put Vaseline on it, it hurts less? How do 8-and-10-year-olds know unless it has happened to them?”

The prosecution also said it is rare to have physical evidence after a delayed outcry.

Evidence at trial indicated Williams was related to the victims and lived with the girls’ grandmother. The evidence also indicated the girls were reluctant to report anything.

The accusations came to light when a teacher noticed bruises in 2016.

Williams was arrested and remained in jail since November 2019. The punishment phase of the trial comes next.