LUBBOCK, Texas –Juvenile Detention Centers across the state have temporarily paused intake due to staffing issues. There are currently 147 Juveniles awaiting Intake, with the longest wait time being 106 days.

In Lubbock, officials say while they are facing staffing shortages, intake has not been an issue.

The Lubbock Juvenile Detention Center has shut down 24 beds due to low staff, but is still accepting intake of Juveniles awaiting transfer or sentencing.

Despite the staffing issues, the city has still worked towards breaking ground on their new Juvenile education center.

“Our Lubbock leadership has been very great and valuing education to the point where we have $3.6 million allocated to a brand new education wing,” said William Carter, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for the Lubbock Juvenile Detention Center.

The facility will allow juveniles to continue their education as they await their sentencing.

“We’ll have 10 classrooms, we’ll have an indoor gymnasium and will have a whole office suite for the school personnel which we have on site. A ton of school personnel, a principal, registrar and other counselors,” said Carter.

Officials hope this will provide juveniles the opportunity to get back on the right path.

“Getting the kids in school, keeping them in school, getting their education, not just necessarily GED, we’d like to expand to trade school at some point in time too. But right now, just enhancing our education component is tremendous for the community,” said Carter.

The Education center is expected to be done within a year.