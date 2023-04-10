LUBBOCK, Texas– Employees at a Lubbock KFC were harassed after a racially offensive sign was displayed, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

An employee at the KFC located in the 1200 block of 50th Street told police a display sign was posted just after midnight that read “try our new nuggets”, according to the report.

According to the report, the employee said the location received “racially charged” phone calls the following morning. She said one of the callers called her a derogatory name and asked if they were selling “n*****s.”

The report also said the employee was told by one of their customers there was change made to the sign that advertised “n*****s” being on sale for 2 cents. She told police she asked another employee to take the sign down. Employees realized the the letters used on the sign didn’t belong to that location, the report stated.

A photo of the sign was later posted on social media by unknown person and later taken down.

KFC released an official statement on April 5 calling the sign appalling and said “hate has no place at any KFC.”