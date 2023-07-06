LUBBOCK, Texas — Dominnic Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon on Thursday. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Fisher was accused in October 2020 of kidnapping a woman who was formerly in a relationship with him. He was later arrested in Hockley County in September of 2021.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said the victim told officers she was at work, and Fisher went inside several times to ask when she got off. The victim said she rode home with a friend, and Fisher followed them and tried to crash into their vehicle several times, according to the report.

The victim said a red car pulled up next to them during the altercation, so they drove into a parking lot, the report said. According to the police report, the men in the red car told Fisher to get the victim, and Fisher grabbed her “by her neck with both his hands.” Fisher then took the victim into the car against her will, the police report stated. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle before they drove too far.

Fisher received credit for 307 days already spent behind bars.