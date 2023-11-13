Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 13, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com obtained an incident report on Monday detailing the events that led to the suspected kidnapping of a 29-year-old woman.

The victim was reported missing by the Lubbock Police Department on Friday afternoon after it was believed she was taken by 30-year-old Joe Ruben Lopez. Lubbock Police later announced on Saturday the victim was found safe at the Carriage House just before noon. However, Lopez had not been located as of Monday morning.

According to the report, officers were called to Carriage House in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway for a “check subject” call. The report stated Lopez was seen trying to force his way into the room the victim was in.

The victim opened the door to prevent Lopez from causing damage to it, which led to Lopez “swiftly” stepping into the room, the report said. Lopez was accused of throwing the victim to the ground before “dragging her” into his vehicle.

The report said the victim was heard saying she didn’t want to go with Lopez “multiple times.”

According to the report, Lopez’s vehicle was found at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street. Officers attempted to make contact with Lopez but “lost sight” of him after he drove through a nearby neighborhood.

LPD asked for the public’s help in locating Lopez. He was described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 220 lbs and having the number “100” tattooed across his throat.

If you or someone you know has any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.