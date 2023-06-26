LUBBOCK, Texas — Armando Mendoza, 26, was arrested on June 12 and accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department from August said the victim ran from Mendoza’s home to a convenience store and was in “a state of duress.” She had bruising under her eyes, on her chest and blood under her nose.

The victim told police she was with Mendoza and another person at an apartment located in the 4900 block of Chicago Avenue when she and Mendoza got into an argument in the bedroom. The report said she told police Mendoza started “choking” her and “wrapped his arms around her neck” and told to her to “stop resisting” when she tried to leave.

Mendoza was also accused of punching the victim in the nose because she said something he “didn’t like,” according to the report.

The report said Mendoza told the victim to take off her clothes, took her to the living room and “began to have sexual intercourse” with her. The person who was also in the apartment with the victim and Mendoza was said to be ” running her fingers through [the victim’s] hair telling her it would be ok.”

The report said the victim tried to leave again, and Mendoza asked her “So you want [a] dumbbell in your head now?” The victim was able to leave the apartment and flee to a convenience store in the 5400 block of 50th Street. The victim told police Mendoza also told he “This is your last day alive,” and “you’re not leaving this apartment alive.”

Just days later, court documents stated Mendoza and another man broke into a home in the 2200 block of 2nd Street. Mendoza was accused of beating the victim with gun because he believed the victim owed him $200, according to court documents. The victim was found by officers with a “bloody mouth” and “a large bump” on his forehead.

Mendoza was charged with Burglary of Habitation and Aggravated Kidnapping with Sexual Assault, according to online jail records. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $400,000.