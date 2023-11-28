LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was wanted by the Lubbock Police Department after he was accused of kidnapping a woman, Joe Lopez, 30, was arrested on Tuesday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported LPD asked for the public’s help finding both Lopez and a victim on November 10. The victim was found on November 11 at the Carriage House, but Lopez was not yet located at the time.

A police report stated officers were called to the 900 block of East Slaton Highway for a check suspect. According to the report, Lopez was seen trying to force himself into the victim’s room. The report stated the victim opened the door to stop Lopez from breaking it, and he was accused of throwing the victim to the ground. The person who called police said Lopez dragged the victim into his vehicle and sped away from the scene, according to the report.

The incident was also caught by security cameras.

The report said officers traveled to the Motel 6 where Lopez usually stayed and saw his vehicle on the east side of the building. As officers drove up, Lopez “rapidly” drove through the parking lot and over a curb to prevent officers from stopping him.

Police said Lopez was taken into custody just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East 50th Street. He was charged with kidnapping, according to online jail records.