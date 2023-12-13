LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who was arrested for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Lubbock in 2021, Johnathon Carrizalez, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The rest of his charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years behind bars.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Interstate 27 on May 4, 2021, for a report that someone tried to kidnap a teenager. The Lubbock Police Department previously stated in a press release the victim was jogging at the time and was able to fight off the suspect, who ran from the scene.

LPD asked for the public’s help finding the suspect with a sketch. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Carrizalez refused to provide DNA to investigators, so a warrant was issued for a close relative. Carrizales was arrested on July 9.

Court documents stated Carrizales was accused of threatening a victim of sexual assault in 2019. Carrizales was also accused of sexually abusing another child under the age of 14 multiple times. Court records stated the abuse went on from at least 2017 to 2021.

Carrizales received a lifetime protective order to stay away from the victims.