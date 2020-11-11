Lubbock kids empty piggy banks for charity donation after canceled Disney Cruise

LUBBOCK, Texas — After their Disney Cruise was canceled, some local children emptied their piggy banks and donated some much-needed items to a Lubbock nonprofit for foster children, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

The nonprofit Caleb’s Closet said on Wednesday that the children decided to use their savings to buy duffle bags and clothing items that will benefit local foster children.

“Their generosity will bless over 25 children in foster care across the South Plains,” the post said.