LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Landmark started its 50 year celebration on Tuesday and was set to conclude on Saturday morning, according to the landmark’s official website.

The Lubbock Landmark was created in 1972 by Dr. Eileen Johnson, who The Landmark described as “an internationally known Quaternary scientist.” The Landmark’s “contains evidence of almost 12,000 years of occupation by ancient peoples on the Southern High Plains.”

The celebration was set to include Native American storytelling, pottery making, a lesson and demonstration in stone tool making and several other activities.

The Landmark’s website said the celebration will close with an early morning fun run called “The Dawn of Time Fun Run” which will start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Landmark is located north of North Loop 289 and the Clovis Highway.

