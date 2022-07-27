LUBBOCK, Texas — Last week, agweb.com reported nearly one-third of the Lubbock-area cotton crop was lost due to drought. Approximately 57% of the state of Texas has suffered from extreme conditions.

The majority of severe conditions are in the West Texas and Texas Panhandle areas, destroying the land’s cotton.

The state produces 42% of the country’s cotton, according to agweb.com.

“USDA’s supply and demand report earlier this month showed higher cotton abandonment due to deepening drought in Texas,” Ag Web said. “The harvested area is to be nearly 600,000 acres less— or 32% abandonment— which is the third highest on record.”

According to agweb.com, the last time cotton production suffered this badly in Texas was during the drought in 2011. Cotton production was impacted by multiple days of heat that reached the triple digits along with continuous drought. In 2022, farmers around the Lubbock area find the drought to be harsher since it began sooner than usual and only faint signs of rain.

“This growing season has dealt many challenges to producers,” Southwest Farm Press said. “After a dry winter and large 2021 crop, the 2022 season began with virtually no sub-soil moisture aside from pre-plant irrigation.”

So far, Lubbock has experienced about 20 days of temperatures passing the 100-degree mark, with more expected to come.

The National Weather Service forecast included a few small chances of rain in the next week.