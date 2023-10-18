LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that the City of Lubbock was awarded a federal grant of $228,709 from the U.S. Department of Justice to modernize the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock District Attorney’s Office.

The $228K will go towards new software and equipment for the agencies. The grant was made available through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program, the press release said.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Lubbock.”