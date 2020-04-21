Lubbock law firm donates $100,000 to area food banks, $20,000 to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock law firm Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP announced a $100,000 to food banks across the region, including the South Plains Food Bank.

According to a statement, the firm is donating $20,000 to the SPFB to help with their mission “to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry.”

While the SPFB is always in need of donations, the firm recognizes that they need them more now than ever due to current circumstances, the statement said.

In addition to the area food banks, the firm also donated $10,000 to Grace Campus Homeless Shelter.

One of Lubbock’s state representatives also got in on the action to help the SPFB. In Facebook post, Rep. Dustin Burrows announced he and his wife had helped raise $12,000 for the food bank.

The following is the full press release from Glasheen, Valls & Inderman, LLP:

“As a personal injury law firm, what we do is help people who are in a crisis,” said Kevin Glasheen, senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “In this case, that crisis isn’t an injury, but instead a need for food.”

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman,” said Lyn Garcia of the South Plains Food Bank. “This donation will go a long way to helping feed those in need.”

In addition to the $20,000 donation to the South Plains Food Bank, the law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman also donated $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank in Odessa, Texas; $20,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in El Paso, Texas; $20,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank which operates in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico; and $20,000 to benefit the Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico.

“We have had a lot of success representing families across the region in catastrophic injury and death cases, so we are able to help,” said Glasheen.

