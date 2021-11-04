Lubbock lawmaker announces he will not seek re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas — State Representative John Frullo of Lubbock will not seek re-election, according to an official statement on Thursday. Frullo represents District 84.

Frullo said, “During the last six sessions, together we have passed tougher Human Trafficking laws, dramatically increasing your Second Amendment gun and knife rights and strengthening the pro-life laws to the strongest in the county.”

Frullo also said, “We have reduced business taxes and fees and put more controls in the hands of voters with respect to property taxes. Texas Tech University has had historical success in a number of areas including achieving ‘Tier 1’ status and the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine.”

Frullo completed his first session in 2011. He said he will finish his current term.