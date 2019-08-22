Breaking News
LFR called to report of fire at self-storage unit
keep klbk local

Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows announces re-election campaign

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dustin Burrows (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Burrows announced on Wednesday that he will be running for reelection in 2020.

Burrows is currently a member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 83. He assumed office in 2015.

Burrows resigned as the House GOP Caucus Chairman on August 16, amid the controversy surrounding a meeting between him, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Empower Texas CEO Michael Q. Sullivan.

Related Story: Texas Rangers asked to look into allegations against Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Rep. Dustin Burrows

I’m asking for your vote, your support, and your prayers as I seek re-election. While there is still a lot more work to…

Posted by Dustin Burrows for Texas on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar