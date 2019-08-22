Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows announces re-election campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Burrows announced on Wednesday that he will be running for reelection in 2020.

Burrows is currently a member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 83. He assumed office in 2015.

Burrows resigned as the House GOP Caucus Chairman on August 16, amid the controversy surrounding a meeting between him, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Empower Texas CEO Michael Q. Sullivan.

