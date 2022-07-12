LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock responded after hallway footage of the shooting at Robb Elementary School was released by news outlets KVUE and Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday.

“The committee is aware a portion of the hallway video has been made public,” Burrows said. “While I am glad that a small portion is now available for the public, I do believe watching the entire segment of law enforcement’s response, or lack thereof, is also important.”

KVUE released a censored, 82-minute video Tuesday. (WARNING: The video in the link contains content that may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised) The video showed footage from a hallway surveillance camera.

On July 7, Burrows, who heads the House committee investigating the shooting, asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to release “the entire 77-minute ‘hallway’ video,” to the public. DPS responded and said Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee objected to releasing the video.

DPS said it was guided by Mitchell-Busbee’s “professional judgement regarding the potential impact of releasing the video.”

However, Burrows said Monday he planned to release the video after meeting with families of Uvalde victims on Sunday regardless.

“It is my intention to show the hallway video to the people of Uvalde, regardless of any agreement,” he said on Twitter. “I will not release it to the public until the people of Uvalde have seen it for themselves.”

Earlier Tuesday, Burrows said “members of the Uvalde community should have the opportunity to see the video and hear from us,” before it was made public.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said he was “deeply disappointed” the video was released.

“Those most affected should have been among the first to see it,” he said.

McCraw also said the video shows that the response by law enforcement was an “abject failure.”