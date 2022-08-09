LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock responded on Tuesday after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Monday, Trump said his home was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

Burrows said in a social media post, “The weaponizing of federal agencies to attack political rivals is completely antithetical to our Country’s fundamental principles.”

The lawmaker said he was “shocked and disturbed by the raid” and that he expects “accountability for those who decided this was an acceptable use of the DOJ & FBI resources.” Burrows later wrote on Twitter the FBI search “appears politically motivated.”

“We cannot allow the DOJ & FBI to be used like the KGB – we must always distinguish ourselves,” Burrows wrote.