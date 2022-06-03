LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Burrows of Lubbock will be the chairman of the Texas House investigative committee on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooting took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

Burrows will be the chair, Representative Joe Moody of El Paso will be the vice chair, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman will also serve, according to a statement from Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Speaking of Burrows, Moody and Guzman, the house speaker said, “They have the civil & criminal litigation experience needed to get it done.”

Phelan also said, “I know each of them to be diligent, thorough, and focused professionals whom I trust will do everything in their power to deliver facts and answers at a time when they are needed most.”

Phelan explained in a news release, “The investigative committee, which possesses the power of subpoena and is authorized to conduct depositions and initiate discovery, has been tasked with collecting and analyzing evidence from law enforcement, making comprehensive findings, and reporting its conclusions as soon as possible to help inform the work of the House.”

According to Phelan, the probe’s findings will inform the legislature’s next steps.

The following is the text of Dade Phelan’s Twitter comments Friday morning:

Their findings will help inform the House’s next steps on this matter. I’ve also issued joint charges to the Select Committee on Youth Health & Safety and Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee. Link here: https://house.texas.gov/_media/pdf/JOINT-CHARGES-ON-MASS-VIOLENCE-PREVENTION-AND-COMMUNITY-SAFETY.pdf