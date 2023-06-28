LUBBOCK, Texas — On days where the high temperature is well into the hundreds, it can be dangerous to spend too much time outside. However, there are countless Lubbockites who put in hard work outdoors no matter the weather.

For folks with All Seasons Property Care here in town, keeping employees cool and hydrated is a top priority, according to owner, Susan Gillispie.

“My initial thought is, ‘I’ve got to protect my employees, and it’s just so much on them physically to be out in this extreme heat,'” Gillispie said. “I talk and push all the time [to] drink water, and then another thing we like to do is come in earlier in the day and get off earlier in the day.”

All Seasons Property Care’s Licensed Irrigator, Carey Ridings, said beating the heat in the industry is a team effort.

“We’re always looking at each other and saying, ‘Hey, time to take a break. Everybody takes a break,'” said Ridings. “[They] at least grab a water. If they don’t want water, that’s fine, that’s their choice, but we always keep a close eye on them.”

One thing the workers like Ridings and his crews have in common with the plants and grass they look after is the need to stay hydrated.

“We just came off this record rainfall, and the grass loved it and was thriving,” said Gillispie. “Now, we’ve hit the heat, the very extreme heat, and the grass is starting to show signs of that. It’s starting to not be as green, and the flowers are starting to wilt a little more.”

Although some may think the city’s watering restrictions aren’t great, they might actually be helping your yard. According to these experts, the hours between 10:00a.m. and 6:00p.m. are the worst for watering.

“That water on top of the grass, in terms of the bead of water on there, actually becomes a magnifying glass,” Ridings said. “It actually burns the grass. Everyone seems to be really happy with my three o’clock in the morning schedule because everything seems to green up and do really well.”

It’s not easy work, but Gillispie said that at the end of these hot days, she’s grateful for everyone involved and the patience they possess.

“I just appreciate the employees that are willing to work out in this heat because it’s hard, it’s a struggle,” Gillispie said. “I also appreciate my customers that understand that… I’ve got to take my employees’ safety first, and so sometimes we may have to pull off and start fresh tomorrow morning.”

Both Ridings and Gillispie also recommend watering outdoor plants a bit more frequently, although the amount of water used varies depending on the size of your plant or property. The two suggested avoiding watering in high winds, in addition to the heat of the day, as these conditions cause water to evaporate faster.