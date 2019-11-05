Lubbock lawyer appointed to appeals court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced the appointment of Larry Doss of Lubbock to the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo.

His term will expire on December 31, 2020.

The office of governor said the following in a written statement.

Lawrence M. “Larry” Doss of Lubbock is a partner with Mullin Hoard & Brown, LLP, and is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the State Bar College and a life member of the Texas Bar Foundation, American Bar Foundation, and the American Bar Association. Additionally, he is a member and Paul Harris fellow of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, member of the American Cancer Society Cattle Baron’s Ball Organizing Committee, and a founding officer and Master in the Texas Tech University American Inn of Court. Doss received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Communication Studies from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.