LUBBOCK, Texas – On Aug. 28, 1963, Americans of all colors marched on Washington to demand racial equality.

“There really was a lack of access to economic engines of that day, and there was even a lack of service by some companies,” said George Love, principal at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. “That was happening not just at a micro level, but also on a macro level across the nation.”

A quarter million rallied in the nation’s capital for jobs and freedom.

“They did not wait for a superhuman to come and fight alongside them,” Love said. “They, themselves, rose up at that moment, they met that moment head-on, and saw a greater good that needed to be fought for.”

Superintendent David Haynes with Christ Temple Church of God in Christ said the March on Washington was a concerted effort to ask for change.

“It was unique in the sense that there was no intent to be violent or abusive,” Haynes said. “It was just a cry for help, and I think that cry is still needed.”

The demonstration started at the Washington Monument and ended at the Lincoln Memorial where Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

“It was a glaring speech of hope,” Haynes said. “Martin Luther King’s expectation was that we learn how to get along and learn how to judge people by their character, not the color of their skin.”

The March on Washington was a key turning point in American history, helping make significant strides in racial justice. Haynes and Love said we’ve come a long way, but there is still work to be done.

“Even though we have unjust situations, and we have inequities that exist, there is still a justice that’s worth fighting for,” Love said. “We have to stand up vertically and be upright to seek out the righteousness that’s needed in this world.”

The event ultimately led to landmark legislation being passed. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law just a few hours after it was passed by Congress on July 2, 1964. The act outlawed segregation in public places and banned discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

“This Civil Rights Act is a challenge to all of us to go to work in our communities and our states, in our homes, and in our hearts to eliminate the last vestiges of injustice in our beloved country,” Johnson’s remarks said in part after signing the civil rights bill.

Six decades later, King’s oldest son, Martin Luther King III, said it’s important to know our history, so we don’t repeat mistakes of the past.

“I want to see this mosaic of America that is saying in unison, I am the dream, and we going to work to do everything we can to ultimately realize the dream,” he said.

President Joe Biden met with civil rights activists and the members of the King family on Monday’s 60th anniversary, which was just two days after three people were killed in what police are calling a racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, FL. Biden condemned the shooting and the guests at the White House that we can’t let hate prevail.

“Silence is complicity and we’re not going to remain silent and, so, we have to act against this hate-fueled violence,” Biden said.