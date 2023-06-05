LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock legend Dave King died on Monday afternoon, according to a social media post from his son, Landon. The post said King passed away “comfortably” at his family’s home.

The owner of Dave King Advertising first made his debut on the Lubbock airwaves with KSEL-TV, now known as KAMC. He then moved to KLBK radio as a morning show host and later worked in sales. King later became cohost of KJTV-AM’s morning show until 2013. He then joined KFYO Mornings in 2017 and partnered with Tom Collins for “Sunrise LBK” in August of 2021.

King, an active member of the Lubbock community, was appointed to the board of directors for Women’s Protective Services in 1999. He served as President of the Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS in 2000 and was the chairman of the first South Plains Honor Flight in 2012.

King also served as the stadium announcer for Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland from 2006 to 2016.

Landon said a “celebration of life” would be announced in the coming days.

“He told us that he didn’t want a funeral under any circumstances. And, of course, we respect his wishes just as we have through this entire process,” Landon stated. The King family thanked the caring staff at Hospice of Lubbock for their help.

“If you’re looking to donate to a great cause, please consider [Hospice of Lubbock.]” the social media post read.