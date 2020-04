LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock legend Glenna Goodacre died on Monday night, according to her son-in-law Harry Connick Jr. She was 80 years old.

Goodacre was born in Lubbock, Texas in 1939 and attended Monterey High School. Glenna Goodacre Boulevard is named after her.

She was best known for designing a side of the Sacagawea dollar and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C.