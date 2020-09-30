Lubbock legend Mac Davis dies at age 78

LUBBOCK, Texas — Singer-songwriter and Lubbock legend Mac Davis died in Nashville on Tuesday, according to a post by his manager. He was 78.

According to the post, “he was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years,” as well as his three sons.

Country singer Dolly Parton tweeted her support for the singer on Monday with the hashtag #PrayForMacDavis after it was reported that he was critically ill following heart surgery.

Davis was born and raised in Lubbock and moved to Atlanta for college, according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Davis was known for writing and performing songs such as “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me,” “My Bestest Friend,” “It’s Hard to be Humble,” and “Texas in my Rearview Mirror” — in which Davis sang the line, “I thought happiness was Lubbock, Texas in my rear-view mirror.”

Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock was named after the singer, and the administrative office for the West Texas Walk of Fame is located on the street.

Davis wrote songs for artists such as Kenny Rogers, Rivers Cuomo and Parton, according to the songwriters Hall of Fame.