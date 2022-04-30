LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Lemonade Day via The United Family)

Lubbock Lemonade Day and United Supermarkets proudly present the Annual Big Squeeze Event on Saturday, April 30 from 2-4pm at the Market Street located at 4425 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79407 (19th & Quaker).

Set for the weekend before the big day, this event helps young entrepreneurs and their support team of family/mentors/grandparents get their stands up and running quickly. Parents can register their student for Lemonade Day at Big Squeeze and pick up their t-shirt as well as supplies for their stand. Lemi the Lemonhead will stop by to greet kids and even sign autographs. Follow this link to stand locations.

The Lubbock Health Department will be issuing temporary Lemonade Day Health permits to entrepreneurs that will be serving hot food cooked on location. There will not be a fee for the permit this year. Stands that will be featuring hot menu items such as hot dogs, hamburgers, or brisket wraps can obtain their permit there or by completing the permit from the Lemonade Day website:

https://lemonadeday.org/sites/default/files/city/lubbock/city-resources/food-service­-guidelines.pdf



Lemonade Day empowers today’s youth guiding them through opening their own lemonade stand so they can be tomorrow’s entrepreneurs. Parents can also register their student by going to https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock

Download the Lemonade Day app for learning and fun. Once registered, students can pick up their Lemonade Day t-shirt at the YWCA on U, 6501 University Ave., Monday – Friday, (806-776-9700) or at Sun N’ Fun, 6204 Elgin Ave. (Call 806-771-0184 for hours).

Learn more at: https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock

