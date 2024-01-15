LUBBOCK, Texas — Lemon Love LBK, a local lemonade business founded in 2022 by husband and wife Jessi and Francisco Garcia, is offering a limited-time Mean Girls-inspired drink menu.

Available for delivery in Lubbock from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday, the menu features creative concoctions like the Burn Book and On Wednesday’s We Wear Pink.

Lemon Love LBK will also be present at the ‘Midnight Cravings’ event at Cardinals Sports Center on Friday, running from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The business, known for its hand-pressed specialty lemonade, is taking orders through Facebook messaging, with a $5 delivery fee. There is no drink minimum, Lemon Love LBK said. The Burn Book includes strawberry, dragon fruit and vanilla sweet cream, while On Wednesday’s We Wear Pink offers prickly pear, guava and dragon fruit limeade.

Lemon Love LBK expressed excitement to EverythingLubbock.com about the Mean Girls-themed menu inspired by the recent release of the film, and encouraged Lubbock locals to place orders for the menu while its lasts.

To see the full Mean Girls Menu, click here.