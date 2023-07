LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Public Libraries will host a creative storytelling experience for kids of all ages, according to a social media post.

The post stated that Flatlands Dance Theater will collaborate with two local libraries to participate in the “Dance-a-Story” program.

Godeke Branch Library will host a “Dance-a-Story” on Friday July 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. Mahon Library will host its on Tuesday July 25 also from 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.