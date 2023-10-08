LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Libraries is set to host the re-opening of the Mahon Library’s children department on Monday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m.

The Lubbock Public Libraries said in a press release, the children’s department will be updated with new furniture, decor and interactive elements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. with light refreshments provided, according to the press release.

“We hope that these new elements will provide a vibrant space for families to come spend time with each other, discover the wonders that await on our bookshelves, and encourage early literacy and imagination,” said Library Director Hannah Stewart.