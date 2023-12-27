LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Lions Club is set to host the 71st annual Pancake Festival on February 17 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to its website.

The Lubbock Lions Club said it has ordered plenty of product to full the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.”

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 Pounds

Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces

Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings

Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags

Coffee – 240 Gallons

Sausage Links – 72,000 Links

Plates – 36,750

Margarine – 17,280 Ounces

Bubble Gum – 3,850 Pieces

Face Tattoos – 2,000+

Bacon – over 23,000 Slices

The Lubbock Lions Club on its website said the only thing better than eating a lot of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities.

According to the website, tickets will be $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Children under four will eat free.

If you would like to purchase a ticket to the 71st annual Pancake Festival, click here.