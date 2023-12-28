LUBBOCK, Texas — If you plan on purchasing liquor to ring in the New Year, then you might want to make that purchase soon.

Liquor stores in Lubbock will be closed on Sunday, New Years Eve due to a Texas law by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission making it illegal to purchase alcohol on Sunday.

Liquor stores will also not be allowed to be sold on New Years Day, due to it being illegal for liquor to be sold on a holiday because of Texas law. This means liquor stores will be closed for a total of 61 hours before they reopen on Tuesday.